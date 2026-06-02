OMCs begin adjusting fuel prices as new deregulation window takes effect

Close-up of a yellow gas pump nozzle fueling a green car at a gas station.
By Prince Antwi June 2, 2026

Star Oil was among the first companies to implement new prices, increasing the pump price of petrol to GH¢15.20 per litre from GH¢14.60 per litre, which was in effect during the previous pricing window that began on May 16.

The company, however, retained its diesel price at GH¢15.81 per litre.

It remains unclear how other major industry players, including GOIL, Shell, TotalEnergies, and Zen Petroleum, will adjust their prices in the coming days.

The latest price changes follow the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) announcement on May 28 of the official price floors applicable for the June 1–16 pricing period.

Under the new directive, no Oil Marketing Company is permitted to sell petrol below GH¢15.20 per litre, reflecting an increase from the previous pricing cycle. Meanwhile, the minimum selling price for diesel has been reduced to GH¢15.49 per litre.

Industry Forecasts

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has projected varying price movements for companies that procure petroleum products on credit from Bulk Oil Distributors.

According to COMAC, petrol prices are expected to increase by between 4.2 percent and 6.2 percent, potentially reaching GH¢15.92 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also projected to record a modest increase of up to 2.24 percent, pushing prices to approximately GH¢17.30 per kilogramme.

In contrast, diesel prices are expected to decline by between 1.65 percent and 2.0 percent, with estimated pump prices settling around GH¢17.20 per litre.

Factors Influencing Prices

COMAC attributed the mixed price outlook to a combination of lower international petroleum prices, continued pressure on the Ghana cedi, and ongoing interventions by government and industry stakeholders.

The government-industry pricing support mechanism, which was extended on May 16, remains in effect and continues to influence retail fuel prices.

Under the latest review, the intervention margin for petrol has been completely removed, while the support applied to diesel has been reduced to GH¢1.07 per litre.

According to COMAC, the arrangement is intended to gradually align local fuel prices with international market conditions while shielding consumers from the full impact of global price fluctuations.

The latest adjustments are expected to influence transport and business operating costs as consumers and industry players respond to changing fuel market dynamics.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    Bank of Ghana dismisses reports of planned sale of new headquarters
    Four people pose on a conference stage; two men stand and clasp hands, a seated man and woman smile in front of a large blue backdrop with bold lettering
    Business
    UK-Ghana Growth Partnership set to boost jobs, investment and skills development – Mahama
    'Treasury Bill' headline over a financial chart showing a rising line graph, indicating treasury securities topic (informational image).
    Business
    Government misses treasury bill target despite strong investor demand
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31