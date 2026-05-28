Only 10 of 300 Ghanaians evacuated found to be legal residents in South Africa

Crowd of travelers wearing masks seated in an airport waiting area with luggage, security personnel visible near counters in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 28, 2026

South African immigration officials have revealed a significant finding from the ongoing Ghanaian evacuation exercise, disclosing that just 10 of approximately 300 individuals who presented themselves for repatriation at OR Tambo International Airport were found to be residing in the country legally.

Home Affairs Immigration and Law Enforcement head Stephen van Neel told reporters that the widespread immigration violations uncovered among the group would necessitate enforcement action as investigations continue.

“Of the 300 individuals that were on that list, we only found 10 of them to be legal in the country. We obviously have to make sure that certain sanctions are enforced,” he said.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, confirmed that more than 800 Ghanaians had registered for voluntary repatriation following rising safety concerns and xenophobic tensions in parts of the country. He noted that many of those seeking to leave had not been directly targeted but chose to return home out of fear for their personal security.

“The responsibility of any government is towards its citizens. While we have excellent relations with South Africa, we had no option but to ensure that our citizens are safe,” he stated.

The repatriation exercise, announced by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on May 18, got underway on May 25. The first batch of evacuees touched down in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, and were received at the airport by a government delegation led by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and the Foreign Minister.

To support returning nationals, the government pledged transport assistance to destinations across Ghana, reintegration allowances, psychosocial support, and inclusion in a database connecting returnees with job and start-up opportunities.

Addressing the evacuees, Chief of Staff Debrah offered words of encouragement, urging them to face the future with optimism despite the difficult circumstances surrounding their return.

“Sometimes God has different ways of opening new doors for us. As a nation, we shall always stand by our people, no matter where you find yourself. Be encouraged, and believe that it shall all end well,” he said.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    GFA hails betPawa’s GHS 3.5m boost for Ghana senior National teams
    Group of officials presenting a yellow Ghana national team jersey at a BetPawa event, with players on a backdrop that reads 'Official Partner of the Black Stars'.
    AFCON
    GFA welcomes betPawa bonus scheme for senior Ghana National teams
    Ghana national team footballer wearing jersey number 17 on the field with arms outstretched.
    Archives
    GFA defends Baba Rahman’s return to the Black Stars
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31