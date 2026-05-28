Only 10 of 300 Ghanaians evacuated found to be legal residents in South Africa

South African immigration officials have revealed a significant finding from the ongoing Ghanaian evacuation exercise, disclosing that just 10 of approximately 300 individuals who presented themselves for repatriation at OR Tambo International Airport were found to be residing in the country legally.

Home Affairs Immigration and Law Enforcement head Stephen van Neel told reporters that the widespread immigration violations uncovered among the group would necessitate enforcement action as investigations continue.

“Of the 300 individuals that were on that list, we only found 10 of them to be legal in the country. We obviously have to make sure that certain sanctions are enforced,” he said.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, confirmed that more than 800 Ghanaians had registered for voluntary repatriation following rising safety concerns and xenophobic tensions in parts of the country. He noted that many of those seeking to leave had not been directly targeted but chose to return home out of fear for their personal security.

“The responsibility of any government is towards its citizens. While we have excellent relations with South Africa, we had no option but to ensure that our citizens are safe,” he stated.

The repatriation exercise, announced by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on May 18, got underway on May 25. The first batch of evacuees touched down in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, and were received at the airport by a government delegation led by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and the Foreign Minister.

To support returning nationals, the government pledged transport assistance to destinations across Ghana, reintegration allowances, psychosocial support, and inclusion in a database connecting returnees with job and start-up opportunities.

Addressing the evacuees, Chief of Staff Debrah offered words of encouragement, urging them to face the future with optimism despite the difficult circumstances surrounding their return.

“Sometimes God has different ways of opening new doors for us. As a nation, we shall always stand by our people, no matter where you find yourself. Be encouraged, and believe that it shall all end well,” he said.