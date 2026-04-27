Osei’s scoring streak continues as Ghanaian forward fires Brno to victory

Ghanaian forward David Osei continued his impressive run of form in the Czech lower divisions, scoring once again to help SK Artis Brno secure a 2–1 win over SC Znojmo.

The 21-year-old found the net in a closely contested encounter, playing a key role as his side claimed all three points in the Czech Divize League.

Osei’s latest goal adds to a remarkable start since his move in January from CD Leganés. He has now scored nine goals in just seven league appearances, quickly establishing himself as one of the standout performers in the competition.

His sharp finishing and growing confidence have made him a central figure in Brno’s attacking play, with the club benefiting from his immediate impact following his arrival from Spain.

Osei’s prolific form is likely to draw increasing attention as he continues to develop, with his performances offering further evidence of the emerging Ghanaian talent making strides across European football.