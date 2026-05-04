Otokunor tours Tamne Dam project, reaffirms commitment to irrigation development

Group of men walking toward the camera along a dusty red dirt road in a rural landscape, with trees and a vehicle in the background.
By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

The Director of Agribusiness Development at the Presidency, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has paid a working visit to the Upper East Region to assess progress on the Tamne Dam project in the Garu District.

The project, which commenced in 2015 under the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama but was later abandoned, is now approximately 75 per cent complete. Upon completion, the dam is expected to irrigate over 1,000 hectares of farmland, boosting agricultural productivity in the area.

As part of his visit, Dr Otokunor engaged with farmer groups to discuss their operations and the challenges they face, including agronomic issues and limited access to markets.

He highlighted several government interventions aimed at addressing these concerns, noting that efforts are underway to improve productivity and strengthen agricultural value chains.

Dr Otokunor also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to advancing modern irrigation agriculture as part of broader strategies to enhance food security and support rural livelihoods.

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