Mission’s Lawyer claims warning shots fired to stop Adwoa Safo’s vehicle from entering ceremony venue

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 22, 2026

The Kristo Asafo Mission has offered its account of the shooting incident that left former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo nursing a gunshot wound to the ear, describing the gunfire as precautionary discharges meant to halt her vehicle at the gates of a private residence.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, June 21, at the Kwabenya home of Adwoa Safo’s brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, who was being formally installed as the new leader of the mission following the passing of its founder.

Speaking to Joy News, Nana Kofi Kantanka, the mission’s legal representative, rejected any suggestion that the shooting was an attempt to injure the former legislator.

Instead, he framed the gunfire as a safety measure deployed by security personnel who grew alarmed as Adwoa Safo repeatedly rammed her vehicle against the property’s gates despite warnings not to do so.

Kantanka’s account painted a scene of escalating tension. According to him, security first heard the unmistakable sound of a vehicle striking the southern gate with force.

Realising it was Adwoa Safo behind the wheel, they attempted to discourage her from continuing. When she relocated to the northern gate and renewed her efforts to breach the perimeter, security personnel cautioned her that driving through the gates posed a serious risk.

“She then went to the northern gate to bang and the security apparatus told her that what she was doing would cause casualties because there were still people on the premises, because when you enter through the gate with your car, you don’t know who you can run over with a car.

So they started firing warning shots to prevent her from entering the residence with her car,” he explained.

The lawyer’s rendering of events represents the mission’s official position. As of the time of reporting, neither Adwoa Safo nor the Ghana Police Service had publicly commented on the incident or disputed the mission’s account.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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