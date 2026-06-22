It’s going to be a physical game – Madueke on England’s game against Ghana

England forward Noni Madueke says the Three Lions are preparing for a demanding test against Ghana, describing Tuesday’s World Cup clash as a physical encounter against a talented Black Stars side.

England opened their Group L campaign in impressive fashion with a 4-2 victory over 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia last Wednesday. Captain Harry Kane scored twice, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found the net to give England an early advantage in the group.

Ghana also made a winning start, edging Panama 1-0 thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner from 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi.

Speaking ahead of the meeting in Boston, Madueke insisted England’s primary focus remains on executing their own game plan but acknowledged the quality Ghana possess.

“We focus on us. We focus on our plan and we know that if we execute that properly then we’ll win the game,” Madueke told Lions Den.

“They’re a strong side. All the teams who have qualified for the World Cup deserve credit and it’ll be a good game but, like I said, we’re completely focused on ourselves.”

The Arsenal winger, who is expected to retain his place in England’s starting line-up amid fitness concerns surrounding Bukayo Saka, believes Ghana’s attacking threat and physicality make them formidable opponents.

“It’s going to be a physical game,” Madueke said. “They’ve got some good players up front as well. I feel like those are their strengths.”

Tuesday’s fixture will mark the first-ever World Cup meeting between England and Ghana, with both nations aiming to build on their winning starts and strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.