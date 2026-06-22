Emirates expands Accra–Dubai service with four additional weekly flights from July 2026

The airline said the decision underscores its long-standing commitment to the Ghanaian market and is aimed at meeting rising demand for international travel and improved global connectivity.

The new services will operate alongside Emirates’ current daily flights, increasing frequency in response to sustained growth in passenger traffic on the Accra–Dubai route.

Flight schedule and operations

From July 12, the additional service, operating as EK789, will depart Dubai at 03:30 local time and arrive in Accra at 07:40 local time. The return leg, EK790, will leave Accra at 10:25 and arrive in Dubai at 22:40 local time.

The flights will be operated using the Boeing 777-300ER and will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the airline, the expanded schedule is designed to improve convenience for passengers connecting through Dubai to key destinations including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York (JFK), and Jeddah. It will also enhance inbound connectivity to Accra from cities such as Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles, as well as several locations in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Airline statement

Emirates’ Country Manager for Ghana, Salem Almana, said the expansion reflects the airline’s confidence in the Ghanaian aviation market.

He noted that for over two decades, Emirates has played a key role in linking Ghana to global destinations, adding that the additional flights will further support growing travel demand.

He also emphasized that the expansion will strengthen trade, tourism, and business ties between Ghana and international markets, while contributing to the development of the country’s aviation sector.

Passenger experience and cargo impact

With the new services, Emirates will operate 11 weekly flights to Ghana. Passengers will continue to enjoy the airline’s full onboard experience, including First Class private suites, lie-flat Business Class seats, and spacious Economy Class seating.

Onboard services will feature regionally inspired meals, complimentary beverages, and the airline’s ICE inflight entertainment system, offering up to 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, including select Ghanaian content.

Beyond passenger services, the additional frequency is expected to enhance Emirates SkyCargo operations. The airline currently exports significant volumes of fresh produce from Ghana to European destinations such as Prague and Zurich, alongside shipments of electronics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Emirates said the increased cargo capacity will support trade growth, improve supply chain efficiency, and provide Ghanaian exporters with faster access to international markets.