Government plans Takoradi–Hamile rail link to boost Ghana’s role as Sahel trade hub – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans to reposition the Takoradi Port as a major transit gateway for cargo destined for landlocked Sahel countries through a proposed railway connection stretching to Hamile in the Upper West Region.

The initiative is part of government’s broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s role as a regional logistics and trade hub while easing pressure on the country’s road network, which has been increasingly affected by heavy cargo traffic.

According to a report by citinewsroom.com on Monday, June 22, 2026, the Finance Minister raised concerns about the damaging effects of overloaded trucks on national roads and indicated that stricter enforcement measures are being prepared to address the issue.

“My problem here is these vehicles that are overloading and destroying the roads. We will ensure that overloading and destroying this investment that we are making becomes a thing of the past, and it will come with very punitive measures,” he said.

Mr Forson explained that alongside enforcement, government is pursuing a long-term infrastructure solution through the development of a 1,012-kilometre railway line linking Takoradi to Hamile, designed to transport goods efficiently to neighbouring Sahel countries.

“The long term and the medium term is for us to have a railway that will serve our brothers and sisters in the Sahel. Bring your goods to Takoradi and they will be hauled straight by rail to Hamile,” he stated.

The proposed rail corridor is expected to reduce congestion on major highways, extend the lifespan of road infrastructure, enhance cross-border trade, and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness as a preferred transit route in West Africa.

The Minister further disclosed that discussions have already begun with Burkina Faso, Mali, and other Sahelian countries on financing arrangements for the project, which is expected to be completed within three to five years.