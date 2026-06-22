Ghana can surpass US$15 Billion in Non-Traditional export earnings by 2030 – FAGE President

The President of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Davis Korboe, has expressed confidence that Ghana can generate more than US$15 billion in non-traditional export (NTE) earnings by 2030 if stakeholders intensify efforts to promote value addition and strengthen support for export-oriented industries.

Speaking at the Eye on Port media forum organised by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr Korboe said the country’s recent achievement of exceeding US$5 billion in non-traditional export earnings ahead of schedule highlights the sector’s vast growth potential.

He noted that during the 2025 Horti Expo, he had projected that Ghana would reach the US$5 billion mark by 2027. However, the milestone was achieved earlier than anticipated, demonstrating the resilience and rapid expansion of the sector.

According to him, the development places Ghana on a strong growth trajectory and presents an opportunity to significantly increase export revenues in the coming years.

Mr Korboe identified several high-potential sectors that could drive future growth, including the feed industry, coconut production, mango cultivation, and initiatives being implemented by the Tree Crops Development Authority.

He particularly highlighted the feed industry, stating that it could create more than 80,000 jobs annually if provided with the necessary policy and financial support.

The FAGE President urged the government to maintain a deliberate focus on supporting export-led growth through favourable policies, improved infrastructure, and stronger collaboration among key institutions.

He also called for the creation of a dedicated financing mechanism to provide affordable funding for producers and exporters of non-traditional export commodities.

Mr Korboe stressed that increased investment in value addition would enable Ghana to earn more from its agricultural products, create employment opportunities, and reduce the country’s dependence on exporting raw commodities.