Etim Effiong opens up on on-screen intimacy with Kate Henshaw in Netflix’s blood sisters

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim Effiong has reflected on the experience of performing an intimate scene opposite veteran actress Kate Henshaw in the Netflix drama Blood Sisters, framing the moment as a demonstration of professional craft executed with skill and care by both performers.

During a conversation with Ghanaian media figure Doreen Avio at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, Effiong took time to acknowledge Henshaw’s talent and the manner in which she approached the scene work.

The actor characterised the collaboration as seamless, emphasising that while he had navigated similar material in the past, this particular pairing represented new ground for him.

“It was beautiful. Kate is an amazing actress,” he remarked, his tone conveying respect for his scene partner’s approach to the work.

When pressed on how he navigated what many consider sensitive territory, Effiong grounded his response in the fundamentals of the craft itself. He presented his role as simply reading what the writers had placed on the page and bringing those instructions to life with authenticity.

“I mean, it’s a role and I’m a professional actor, so I have to play what’s on the pages, right?” he explained, deflecting any suggestion that the scene required him to step outside his professional boundaries.

The character he portrayed carried psychological complexity that, in Effiong’s view, justified the intimate staging.

The man he embodied was haunted by the death of someone who had once saved him — a figure whose legacy he now stood to inherit. This emotional architecture of the character meant that scenes depicting physical and emotional closeness flowed naturally from the narrative logic.

The loss of his friend had left the character adrift, prompting him to insert himself into that departed friend’s family structure in hopes of filling the void. It was a choice that came with consequences.

“When his friend died, he sort of felt lost and had to make up for it by attaching himself to his friend’s family. And well, I guess he paid the ultimate price for it,” Effiong reflected, suggesting the character’s trajectory was one of escalating stakes and ultimate reckoning.

The Netflix series has sustained a conversation in digital spaces around its narrative construction, acting calibre, and the manner in which it stages emotionally charged moments between characters.

Effiong’s filmography spans a range of dramatic and narrative work, including appearances in King of Boys: The Return of the King, Oloture, Up North, The Men’s Club, Ajoche, Fishbone, and This Lady Called Life, cementing his standing as one of West Africa’s more versatile dramatic performers.