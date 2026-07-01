Over 89km cleared for Accra–Kumasi expressway project — GAF

Bulldozer and a yellow excavator work on a cleared dirt lot in a rural area with houses in the background, preparing land for construction.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 1, 2026

The Ghana Armed Forces has reached a critical waypoint in its race to carve a transport corridor through the landscape separating the nation’s two largest metropolitan centres, with engineers having cleared more terrain than originally anticipated within the abbreviated timeframe.

As of June 25, 2026, military personnel had stripped vegetation and obstructions from 89.5 kilometres of the projected expressway passage — a distance representing just over half of the 175.6-kilometre swath that must be rendered passable before heavy construction machinery can commence the actual roadway engineering.

Col Alex Twumasi, tasked with coordination and management of the undertaking, disclosed that the workforce has compressed nine weeks’ worth of labour into what was originally conceived as a 20-week operation.

At this acceleration rate, the remaining 86.1 kilometres should be completed within an additional 13-week window, positioning the project for the commencement of its principal construction phases.

The corridor-clearing exercise involves more than simply removing trees and underbrush. Engineers must establish a 120-metre-wide right-of-way — a swath of cleared terrain whose width affords sufficient spatial buffer for the expressway infrastructure and associated facilities.

This preparatory work creates the foundational conditions that permit roadway construction to proceed without encumbrance.

“The GAF Engineers have been tasked with executing one of the most important phases of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project, and that is clearing and stripping the right of way covering a distance of 175.6km and a width of 120 meters.

This phase is scheduled to be completed in 20 weeks, and it is intended to create the conditions for the commencement of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway,” Twumasi stated.

The completed expressway promises to recalibrate transport dynamics between Accra and Kumasi, collapsing journey times and dismantling the congestion that currently chokes the existing corridor.

The undertaking represents a flagship infrastructure commitment by government, positioned as central to the nation’s broader transportation modernisation agenda.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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