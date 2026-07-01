Jordan Ayew urges Black stars to be clinical ahead of Colombia World Cup clash

Ghana national team footballer in a yellow kit sprinting on a soccer field, wearing a blue captain's armband and the number 9 on the jersey.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 1, 2026

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has challenged his team-mates to be more clinical in front of goal as the Black Stars prepare for a crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter against Colombia.

The four-time African champions progressed to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group L, following a 1-0 victory over Panama, a goalless draw with England and a narrow 2-1 defeat by Croatia.

Their reward is a difficult meeting with an unbeaten Colombia side, who topped Group K with seven points from three matches.

Speaking after Ghana’s defeat to Croatia, Ayew stressed that the margin for error has disappeared as the tournament enters the knockout phase.

“I have told the guys that we need to stay focused and do our best because the next game will be different. There is no second chance,” Ayew told Flashscore.com.

The Ghana captain believes his side must make the most of their opportunities in front of goal if they are to overcome one of the tournament’s most consistent teams.

The match will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between Ghana and Colombia at any level, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, the Black Stars will be hoping to emulate their historic run at the 2010 World Cup, when they became only the third African nation to reach the last eight.

Saturday’s fixture kicks off at 01:30 GMT, with Ghana aiming to book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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