Paediatric Society of Ghana charges Mahama to declare galamsey national health emergency

In a formal letter dated April 22, 2026, and addressed to the Presidency at Jubilee House, the Society commended the government for its diplomatic leadership that led to the recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity by the United Nations.

It described the development as a “profound moral correction in global history,” emphasizing the need to confront modern-day threats with similar urgency.

However, the paediatric body warned that Ghana is currently facing what it termed “an unfolding national tragedy” in the form of galamsey, which it says poses grave risks to both present and future generations.

From a medical and public health standpoint, the Society argued that illegal mining constitutes “a crime against present humanity” due to its direct impact on water bodies, food systems, and widespread exposure of children to toxic substances such as mercury and arsenic. It further described the phenomenon as “a heinous crime against humanity yet unborn,” citing long-term environmental damage and irreversible harm to child development.

Signed by its President, Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, the statement highlighted emerging clinical evidence linking prenatal exposure to mercury with irreversible brain damage, reduced IQ, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

It also pointed to rising cases of infections, malnutrition, and chronic diseases linked to polluted water sources, as well as the broader social effects of environmental degradation, including poverty and displacement.

The Society stressed that galamsey should no longer be viewed solely as an environmental issue but rather as “a slow, silent assault on the Ghanaian child,” warning of its intergenerational consequences.

Drawing parallels with historical injustices, the doctors noted that while the transatlantic slave trade robbed generations of Africans of their future, galamsey risks doing the same through “poisoned rivers, degraded lands, and stolen potential.”

On the occasion of Earth Day, the Society outlined a series of recommendations to government. These include declaring galamsey a national emergency with both public health and national security implications, and leading a coordinated, science-driven national response involving key sectors such as health, environment, security, and education.

It also called for stricter protection of water bodies and forest reserves through uncompromising enforcement, as well as investment in child-focused environmental health surveillance systems to enable early detection and treatment of conditions such as heavy metal toxicity, chronic kidney disease, childhood cancers, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Additionally, the Society urged the President to champion the issue on the global stage by framing environmental destruction of this nature within the broader context of crimes against humanity.

The appeal underscores growing concern within the medical community over the long-term health implications of illegal mining, particularly on vulnerable populations, and adds to mounting pressure on authorities to take more decisive action against the menace.