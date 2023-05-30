13 minutes ago

German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer, has bid farewell to SV Darmstadt 98 after spending four successful years with the club, which culminated in their promotion to the German Bundesliga this season.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Hamburg, Pfeiffer played a crucial role in SV Darmstadt 98's promotion campaign in the recently concluded season.

However, it has been reported that the 23-year-old has agreed to join a Bundesliga team, turning down a two-year contract extension from SV Darmstadt.

During his time at SV Darmstadt, the tall and agile defender featured in 24 Bundesliga II matches, contributing four goals and one assist to the team's cause.

Pfeiffer initially joined SV Darmstadt 98 in 2019, making a move from his childhood club, Hamburger SV, for a transfer fee in the region of €150,000.

Over the course of four seasons, Pfeiffer made a total of 85 appearances for SV Darmstadt 98 across all competitions, showcasing his defensive prowess and even finding the back of the net on six occasions.

His performances have earned him a reputation as one of the highly-rated center-backs in Germany.

Moreover, Pfeiffer has decided to switch his international allegiance from Germany to Ghana.

Although he has not yet received a call-up to represent the Black Stars under Coach Chris Hughton, the talented defender remains hopeful for future opportunities to don the national team's jersey.

As Pfeiffer embarks on a new chapter in his career, leaving SV Darmstadt 98 with fond memories and a successful promotion campaign, he looks forward to making an impact at his new club and potentially earning a chance to represent his ancestral homeland, Ghana, on the international stage.