Ghana courts Canadian investment in upstream Oil and Gas sector

Ghana is stepping up efforts to attract Canadian investment into its upstream oil and gas industry, positioning itself as a stable and competitive destination for global energy capital amid evolving dynamics in the international energy market.

The initiative comes at a time when geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and shifting investment priorities are reshaping the global energy landscape, prompting investors to explore opportunities beyond traditional hydrocarbon-producing regions.

Ahead of the main sessions of the 2026 Global Energy Show in Canada, officials from the Petroleum Commission engaged prospective investors to highlight opportunities within Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector, with particular focus on the onshore Voltaian Basin.

At the Commission’s exhibition stand, officials showcased Ghana’s onshore and offshore petroleum basins and presented available investment prospects across the country’s hydrocarbon value chain.

Leading Ghana’s delegation is the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, who is spearheading discussions aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships between Ghana and Canada and unlocking mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Ms Hardcastle noted that recent volatility in global energy markets has underscored the need for energy security, supply reliability, and diversification, creating fresh opportunities for emerging petroleum destinations such as Ghana.

“Ghana offers significant hydrocarbon potential across mature, frontier, onshore and offshore basins,” she said, adding that the country is implementing measures to improve competitiveness and create an attractive environment for responsible investment.

She highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Ghana and Canada, noting that both countries operate under common law legal systems, which provide investors with a familiar and predictable regulatory framework.

Ms Hardcastle also referenced previous collaborations between the two nations, including initiatives that enabled Ghanaian welders to receive specialised training and certification through the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

According to her, Ghana is seeking to deepen cooperation by attracting Canadian expertise in advanced oilfield technologies, gas development, and infrastructure expansion. The country is also exploring technologies aimed at improving hydrocarbon recovery, enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening field monitoring systems, and boosting environmental and safety standards.

She further noted that rising domestic demand for electricity and industrial growth are creating significant opportunities for investment in gas infrastructure, including pipelines and processing facilities.

Among the investment opportunities available, she cited farm-in arrangements, appraisal programmes, and open acreage in the Tano Basin and the Accra-Keta Basin.

Particular attention was given to the onshore Voltaian Basin, which covers approximately 40 percent of Ghana’s landmass and has attracted growing interest following the acquisition of extensive seismic and geological data by the national oil company.

Ms Hardcastle revealed that preliminary studies indicate promising petroleum prospects and evidence of an active petroleum system within the basin.

She disclosed that Ghana plans to drill its first exploration well in the Voltaian Basin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. The project is expected to reduce geological uncertainty and enhance investor confidence in the basin’s commercial potential.

“Ghana is open for business. We warmly invite investors to choose Ghana as their preferred destination for environmentally sustainable hydrocarbon investment,” she said.

With three producing offshore fields already operating in the Western Basin, Ghana continues to pursue initiatives aimed at reducing exploration risks and expanding investment across its petroleum sector.

The 2026 Global Energy Show, held under the theme “Capitalising on Canada’s Energy Leadership,” has brought together policymakers, investors, energy executives, technology providers, and innovators from around the world to discuss emerging industry trends, showcase technological advancements, and foster international partnerships.