Ghana Opens New Doors for Law Graduates as Legal Education System Undergoes Historic Overhaul

A transformative shift in how Ghana trains lawyers is now underway, with interim policy directives aimed at breaking down barriers that have locked thousands of law graduates out of professional legal practice for years.

The Director of Legal Education, Professor Raymond Atuguba, acting on behalf of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, has issued transitional arrangements designed to bridge the gap between the old legal education system and the newly legislated framework established under the Legal Education Act, 2026.

The reforms represent a watershed moment for legal education in Ghana. For decades, aspiring lawyers have been funnelled through a bottleneck — competing fiercely for a handful of places in professional legal training programmes administered by a single institution.

That system has resulted in a mountain of backlog, with authorities estimating that between 5,000 and 8,000 law graduates are currently stranded, unable to progress to the next stage of their careers despite holding their degrees.

The new legal framework dismantles this centralised approach entirely, shifting responsibility for professional legal training to accredited universities themselves. In doing so, it opens multiple pathways into legal practice and promises to ease years of frustration for those waiting on the sidelines.

Under the interim measures now in effect, accredited universities may retain their graduating law students for an additional year to complete a Pre-Bar Course — a specially curated programme addressing the core subjects essential for legal practice.

The curriculum includes Company Law, Commercial Law, Family Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and the Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes.

Upon successful completion, graduates receive university certification that qualifies them to move forward to the Law Practice Training Programme, participate in the National Bar Examination, and ultimately seek call to the Bar.

The directives also allow law faculties to welcome external graduates and backlog applicants into these Pre-Bar programmes, creating a second chance for those who have long waited in limbo.

Where universities lack the capacity to deliver the course themselves, they may partner with the Ghana School of Law or transfer students to another willing institution.

For current and future law graduates, the pathway forward now proceeds through the one-year Pre-Bar course before advancing to practical training at institutions accredited by the newly established Council for Legal Education and Training.

That practical phase encompasses Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure, Law of Evidence, Conveyancing and Drafting, Advocacy and Legal Ethics, as well as Law Practice Management and Legal Accounting.

Professor Atuguba noted that the interim directives closely mirror recommendations previously advanced by stakeholders, particularly the Conference of Law Deans during an emergency session convened on May 13, 2026.

The government has used the transition period as an opportunity to direct universities to invest in infrastructure improvement, expand practical legal training capacity, and align their teaching programmes with the new legal education regime.

Universities wishing to offer Law Practice Training under the decentralised system may begin submitting applications for accreditation in October 2026, with full rollout of the reformed system anticipated by the 2027/2028 academic year.

The overhaul is expected to fundamentally reshape access to legal training, dissolving the admission barriers that have plagued the sector and creating space for thousands of additional lawyers to enter the profession.