2026 World Cup: We are working hard to make them proud – Fatawu Issahaku to Ghanaians

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has called on Ghanaians around the world to continue supporting the Black Stars as they prepare to launch their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The national team is currently camped in Providence, Rhode Island, where they are completing the final phase of preparations ahead of their opening Group L fixture against Panama in Toronto on 17 June.

After arriving from Virginia on Thursday evening, the squad is expected to combine intensive training sessions with a series of community engagement activities before travelling to Canada for the tournament opener.

Issahaku, who is part of Ghana’s 26-man squad, appealed to supporters to remain firmly behind the team as they seek to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

“My message to Ghanaians is just that I want to tell them to keep supporting us and keep praying for us,” he said.

“We’ll be here working hard to make them proud.”

The Black Stars head into the competition with a squad blending experience and attacking quality, led by captain Jordan Ayew and featuring key players such as Thomas Partey, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ghana face a challenging group-stage schedule, beginning with Panama in Toronto before taking on England in Boston on 23 June. The four-time African champions will conclude their Group L campaign against Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June.

With expectations high among fans, the Black Stars will be hoping to repay the faith of supporters by securing a strong start to their World Cup journey.