GMET Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Risk Across Ghana on Saturday

Ghana’s Meteorological Agency has sounded an alert for Saturday, June 13, 2026, cautioning residents and businesses to prepare for a day of unsettled weather characterised by heavy rainfall, electrical storms, powerful winds and the potential for flash flooding in vulnerable areas across the country.

The alert, issued at 0745 UTC, comes after a mass of rain-laden clouds developed over both coastal and interior sections of the nation, setting the stage for widespread precipitation throughout the day.

In the southern parts of Ghana, the Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions face the prospect of heavy showers between 0745 UTC and 1000 UTC, with residents placed under “Be Prepared” and “Be Aware” advisories signalling the possibility of weather-related disruptions to daily life and economic activity.

The northern half of the country is equally in the firing line, with the Upper East, North East, Northern, Upper West and Savannah regions bracing for thunderstorms and significant rainfall between 0745 UTC and 1400 UTC.

Certain sections of the Upper West and Savannah regions face an elevated threat window between 0945 UTC and 1500 UTC, when meteorologists expect more forceful and intense weather conditions to materialise, prompting urgent calls for heightened vigilance.

GMet has cautioned that the accompanying winds will pack enough force to compromise poorly constructed buildings, snap trees at their bases and disrupt both road and air transport.

Residents in affected areas are being urged to secure loose items, avoid travel where possible and remain indoors during the worst of the weather.