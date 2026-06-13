GMET Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Risk Across Ghana on Saturday

Rainfall Continues/ Weather for Today: Nation Braces for Another Day of Unsettled Conditions
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 13, 2026

Ghana’s Meteorological Agency has sounded an alert for Saturday, June 13, 2026, cautioning residents and businesses to prepare for a day of unsettled weather characterised by heavy rainfall, electrical storms, powerful winds and the potential for flash flooding in vulnerable areas across the country.

The alert, issued at 0745 UTC, comes after a mass of rain-laden clouds developed over both coastal and interior sections of the nation, setting the stage for widespread precipitation throughout the day.

In the southern parts of Ghana, the Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions face the prospect of heavy showers between 0745 UTC and 1000 UTC, with residents placed under “Be Prepared” and “Be Aware” advisories signalling the possibility of weather-related disruptions to daily life and economic activity.

The northern half of the country is equally in the firing line, with the Upper East, North East, Northern, Upper West and Savannah regions bracing for thunderstorms and significant rainfall between 0745 UTC and 1400 UTC.

Certain sections of the Upper West and Savannah regions face an elevated threat window between 0945 UTC and 1500 UTC, when meteorologists expect more forceful and intense weather conditions to materialise, prompting urgent calls for heightened vigilance.

GMet has cautioned that the accompanying winds will pack enough force to compromise poorly constructed buildings, snap trees at their bases and disrupt both road and air transport.

Residents in affected areas are being urged to secure loose items, avoid travel where possible and remain indoors during the worst of the weather.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    news
    Any Deal For Chairman Wontumi Must Come With Prison Time or Fines, Says Political Analyst Kennedy
    news
    Ghana Brings Home 327 Citizens From Ivory Coast After Mass Demolition Displaces Communities
    Close-up portrait of a man in a navy blazer and white shirt, looking at the camera with a calm, neutral expression.
    crime
    Adu-Boahene trial: Witness denies claims of inter-branch fund transfers
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31