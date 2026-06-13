Ghana threatens legal action over Canada’s visa denial to Thomas Partey

Male soccer player in a white Ghana national team jersey with a star crest, sprinting during a match on the field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 13, 2026

Ghana says it is prepared to pursue diplomatic and legal action against Canada after the country’s authorities refused to grant midfielder Thomas Partey a visa ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the decision as “high-handed and extremely unfair”, arguing that it undermines the principle of presumption of innocence.

Canadian immigration officials reportedly rejected Partey’s temporary residence application under provisions of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), citing concerns related to ongoing criminal proceedings involving the player in the United Kingdom.

However, Ghanaian authorities stressed that the former Arsenal midfielder has not been convicted of any offence and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of law.

“The Government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies,” the ministry said.

While recognising Canada’s sovereign right to determine who enters its territory, Ghana questioned the fairness of denying entry based on unresolved legal matters.

The government said the decision raises “fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality”, particularly in the absence of a judicial determination of guilt.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has already engaged Canadian officials on the matter, including Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, according to the statement.

The statement further says Government is willing to exhaust all available options to challenge the decision.

“The Government of Ghana is determined to explore and pursue all available diplomatic, legal and administrative remedies under Canadian and international law, including, where appropriate, judicial review before the Federal Court of Canada,” the ministry stated.

Officials are urging Canada to reconsider the refusal, pointing to Partey’s inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup squad and the broader significance of the tournament.

Ghana also expressed hope that the issue can be resolved through dialogue, preserving what it described as the longstanding and cordial relationship between the two countries.

Partey is expected to miss Ghana’s Group L opening match against Panama in Toronto on 17 June after FIFA confirmed that visa and immigration matters remain the sole responsibility of host governments.

However, the midfielder remains available for Ghana’s subsequent group-stage fixtures against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia after the United States granted him entry despite the ongoing legal proceedings.

The dispute has placed a spotlight on the complex intersection of immigration policy, international sport and legal due process, just days before Ghana begins its World Cup campaign.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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