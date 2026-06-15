Fatawu Issahaku targets World Cup impact as Ghana Prepare for Panama Clash

Soccer player wearing a white jersey with number 10 and a star crest, dribbling a ball on a grassy field near a bench area.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 15, 2026

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku says he is determined to play a bigger role for the Black Stars at this year’s FIFA World Cup after gaining valuable experience from his debut appearance at the tournament in 2022.

The 21-year-old Leicester City forward is expected to be one of Ghana’s key players as the Black Stars prepare to begin their campaign against Panama on Wednesday.

Issahaku, who featured as a teenager during Ghana’s last World Cup appearance in Qatar, believes he is now better equipped to help the national team achieve greater success on football’s biggest stage.

“I feel amazing because it’s always a dream come true to be part of a World Cup team,” he told the Ghana Football Association’s media team.

“I’m privileged to be part of this team, and this is my second time. The first time was about experience and I learnt a lot. Now I’m going to put in everything to help the team get to a better position.”

The winger joined Ghana’s early preparations in Cardiff and featured in the Black Stars’ 1-1 friendly draw with Wales as the squad fine-tuned preparations for the tournament.

According to Issahaku, the atmosphere within camp has been positive, with players fully focused on the challenge ahead.

“So far, so good. The energy in camp is great, and everyone is ready,” he said.

“Training is going well and we’re just getting ready. Personally, I’ve enjoyed the sessions. It’s positive, I can see the changes. We’re getting fit and getting ready for the game.”

Ghana are scheduled to leave Rhode Island on Monday ahead of their opening fixture against Panama, and Issahaku says confidence is growing within the squad.

“Looking at the team, I have so much confidence in the guys. Everyone is ready and the training we’re doing is helping,” he added.

“I think it’s going to make us fitter, improve us, and help the team move forward.”

The former Sporting CP player also appealed to Ghanaians to continue backing the national team throughout the tournament.

“My message to Ghanaians is simple: keep the support and keep praying for us,” he said.

“We’ll be here working hard to make you proud.”

The Black Stars will be hoping to make a strong start against Panama as they seek to advance beyond the group stage and improve on their previous World Cup campaign.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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