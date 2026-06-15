Sogakope Residents Storm ECG Office Over Alleged Overbilling and Poor Service

More than 200 residents of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have protested against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), accusing the power distributor of persistent overbilling, estimated billing practices, and poor customer service.

The demonstration, led by a pressure group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Sogakope, saw protesters march through the principal streets of the district capital before submitting a formal petition to ECG management.

The group raised concerns over what it described as inaccurate billing systems, unexplained electricity charges, delayed response to complaints, and long waits for replacement of faulty meters. They also cited alleged unfair disconnection practices and poor communication regarding outages and tariff adjustments.

Clad in red and black attire and holding placards with messages such as “ECG is exploiting us” and “Stop abnormal light bills now,” the protesters expressed growing frustration over what they say has been years of unresolved challenges.

Some residents claimed that monthly electricity bills which previously ranged between GH¢150 and GH¢300 have in some cases surged to between GH¢2,000 and GH¢4,000, with others reportedly receiving bills exceeding GH¢10,000.

Speaking on behalf of the group, spokesperson Bernard Cudjoe presented the petition to ECG’s Sogakope District Manager, Mr Mawunyo Kudzo Akwetey, stressing that the protest was aimed at drawing attention to the hardship faced by consumers.

He called for accurate billing based on actual meter readings, faster resolution of complaints, improved communication on outages, and fairer disconnection and reconnection procedures.

The group further issued a three-month ultimatum to ECG to address their concerns, warning of further action if their grievances remain unresolved.

The demonstration, dubbed “Say No to Abnormal Light Bills and Estimated Bills,” was held peacefully under heavy police presence, with more than 50 officers deployed to maintain order. No incidents were recorded.