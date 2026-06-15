Cape Verde stun Spain with a goalless draw at 2026 World Cup opener

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 15, 2026

Cape Verde announced themselves on football’s biggest stage with a memorable 0-0 draw against Spain in their first-ever FIFA World Cup match at the 2026 tournament in North America.

Making their debut appearance at a World Cup, the island nation produced a disciplined and resilient display to hold one of Europe’s traditional powerhouses and tournament favourites in a Group H encounter.

Spain, packed with world-class talent and expected to dominate proceedings, struggled to break down a determined Cape Verde side that defended superbly throughout the contest. The newcomers remained organised under pressure and frustrated their illustrious opponents with a performance full of courage and belief.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among Cape Verde’s players and supporters, who witnessed a landmark result in the country’s football history.

Few gave Cape Verde much chance against a Spanish side boasting some of the game’s biggest stars, but the African nation showed they belong on the world stage with a display that combined tactical discipline, defensive solidity and unwavering determination.

While Spain will be disappointed not to have begun their campaign with a victory, the result represents a significant achievement for Cape Verde, who claimed a valuable point against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

For a nation making its World Cup debut, it was more than just a draw, it was a statement. Cape Verde arrived in North America as outsiders, but after holding Spain to a goalless stalemate, they have already captured the attention of the football world.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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