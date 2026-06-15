Court rejects Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw from Wontumi case

The High Court has dismissed an application by lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi seeking to withdraw as counsel for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in an ongoing criminal case.

Delivering its ruling on Monday, June 15, the court held that the application was not supported by any legal authority or judicial precedent. The court further noted that the application had not been served on the client, a requirement it considered fundamental in such circumstances.

According to the court, issues relating to legal representation in criminal proceedings are matters between a lawyer and a client and must be handled in accordance with established legal procedures.

The ruling means Appiah-Kubi remains counsel of record for Chairman Wontumi as the case continues.

The development comes after Appiah-Kubi publicly announced his decision to withdraw from representing Chairman Wontumi in the ongoing Akonta Mining criminal case.

The lawyer cited concerns about the conduct of proceedings and expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the court’s handling of the matter.

He indicated that he was unhappy with aspects of the court’s management of the case, including certain decisions and determinations made during the proceedings.

However, the court ruled that the application failed to satisfy the legal requirements necessary for withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the court maintained its timetable for the case, directing all parties to file their final addresses by June 24. Judgment is expected to be delivered on July 3.

The substantive case is therefore set to proceed as scheduled, with Appiah-Kubi remaining on record as counsel unless otherwise determined in accordance with the law.