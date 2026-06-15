Court rejects Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw from Wontumi case

By Nana Prekoh Eric June 15, 2026

The High Court has dismissed an application by lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi seeking to withdraw as counsel for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in an ongoing criminal case.

Delivering its ruling on Monday, June 15, the court held that the application was not supported by any legal authority or judicial precedent. The court further noted that the application had not been served on the client, a requirement it considered fundamental in such circumstances.

According to the court, issues relating to legal representation in criminal proceedings are matters between a lawyer and a client and must be handled in accordance with established legal procedures.

The ruling means Appiah-Kubi remains counsel of record for Chairman Wontumi as the case continues.

The development comes after Appiah-Kubi publicly announced his decision to withdraw from representing Chairman Wontumi in the ongoing Akonta Mining criminal case.

The lawyer cited concerns about the conduct of proceedings and expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the court’s handling of the matter.

He indicated that he was unhappy with aspects of the court’s management of the case, including certain decisions and determinations made during the proceedings.

However, the court ruled that the application failed to satisfy the legal requirements necessary for withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the court maintained its timetable for the case, directing all parties to file their final addresses by June 24. Judgment is expected to be delivered on July 3.

The substantive case is therefore set to proceed as scheduled, with Appiah-Kubi remaining on record as counsel unless otherwise determined in accordance with the law.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives news Politics

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    Bossman Asare resigns, Samuel Tettey retires as EC Deputy Commissioners
    Soccer player wearing a white jersey with number 10 and a star crest, dribbling a ball on a grassy field near a bench area.
    Archives
    Fatawu Issahaku targets World Cup impact as Ghana Prepare for Panama Clash
    Protesters hold a large banner reading 'Say No to Abnormal Light Bills and Estimated Bills' during a demonstration; people in red cluster around the banner with signs above.
    Latest News
    Sogakope Residents Storm ECG Office Over Alleged Overbilling and Poor Service
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31