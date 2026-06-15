Bossman Asare resigns, Samuel Tettey retires as EC Deputy Commissioners

Two men sit at a table during a press conference, microphones in front, with a Ghana flag and Electoral Commission banner behind them.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 15, 2026

Dr Bossman Asare, in charge of Corporate Services, has resigned as a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Graphic Online has gathered.

His counterpart, Samuel Tettey, in charge of Operations, has also retired as Deputy Commissioner.

Graphic Online understands that Dr Bossman Asare submitted his resignation letter earlier in June and was due to exit at the end of July 2026.

He is stepping down to return to academia and continue his work at the University of Ghana.

Samuel Tettey, on his part, retired about a month ago upon reaching the compulsory retirement age.

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