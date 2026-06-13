Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Steps Down From DRIP to Eye NDC National Leadership Position

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 13, 2026

Former Odododiodio Member of Parliament Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has announced his departure from his role as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, signalling an ambition to climb the ladder within the governing National Democratic Congress party structure.

In a statement explaining his decision, Vanderpuye said the move came after careful deliberation and reflects his wish to serve the nation and his political party in a different arena — one that would place him in the running for a top party position.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana in this role,” he said, acknowledging the trust that was placed in him when he was appointed to oversee the road improvement initiative.

Vanderpuye expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be part of a programme designed to enhance local infrastructure across the country, though he made clear that fresh horizons now beckoned. His resignation, he explained, will free him to mount a campaign for a seat on the NDC’s national executive while simultaneously maintaining his commitment to the party’s institutional growth and democratic values.

He reaffirmed his faith in President Mahama’s vision and his determination to see the government succeed, characterising his time managing the District Road Improvement Programme as both satisfying and consequential.

“I leave office with immense gratitude and pride in the achievements recorded under the programme,” he said, expressing confidence that the initiative will continue to flourish under new leadership.

Screen capture of a formal resignation statement by Hon. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, with a black header and gold accents and a typed signature block at the bottom.

#image_title

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    news
    Any Deal For Chairman Wontumi Must Come With Prison Time or Fines, Says Political Analyst Kennedy
    Rainfall Continues/ Weather for Today: Nation Braces for Another Day of Unsettled Conditions
    Latest News
    GMET Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Risk Across Ghana on Saturday
    news
    Ghana Brings Home 327 Citizens From Ivory Coast After Mass Demolition Displaces Communities
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31