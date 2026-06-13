Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Steps Down From DRIP to Eye NDC National Leadership Position

Former Odododiodio Member of Parliament Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has announced his departure from his role as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, signalling an ambition to climb the ladder within the governing National Democratic Congress party structure.

In a statement explaining his decision, Vanderpuye said the move came after careful deliberation and reflects his wish to serve the nation and his political party in a different arena — one that would place him in the running for a top party position.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana in this role,” he said, acknowledging the trust that was placed in him when he was appointed to oversee the road improvement initiative.

Vanderpuye expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be part of a programme designed to enhance local infrastructure across the country, though he made clear that fresh horizons now beckoned. His resignation, he explained, will free him to mount a campaign for a seat on the NDC’s national executive while simultaneously maintaining his commitment to the party’s institutional growth and democratic values.

He reaffirmed his faith in President Mahama’s vision and his determination to see the government succeed, characterising his time managing the District Road Improvement Programme as both satisfying and consequential.

“I leave office with immense gratitude and pride in the achievements recorded under the programme,” he said, expressing confidence that the initiative will continue to flourish under new leadership.