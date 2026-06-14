Somali referee who’s denied US entry to receive full FIFA fees

Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan will receive his full tournament fee from FIFA despite being denied entry into the United States and missing the competition, according to reports.

Mr Artan’s dream of officiating at football’s biggest tournament came to an abrupt end after he was stopped by US immigration officials upon arrival at Miami International Airport on Monday.

The Somali referee said he was subjected to an 11-hour interrogation before being informed that he would not be allowed to enter the country, despite travelling with a diplomatic passport and a valid single-entry US visa.

US authorities later suggested the decision was linked to an alleged association with individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist organisations. Mr Artan strongly denied the allegations, saying he had no connection to the Somali militant group Al Shabab and had travelled solely to carry out his duties as a FIFA-appointed referee.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Mr Artan told reporters.

“I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”

His hopes of taking part in the tournament were dashed when he was placed on a return flight out of the United States.

Following his removal, Mr Artan travelled to Turkey, where FIFA officials reportedly assisted him during transit, before returning to Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Despite his absence from the tournament, reports suggest that FIFA will honour the full fee allocated to him as a World Cup referee.

Referees selected for major FIFA tournaments are typically informed of their final earnings only after the competition concludes, with payments made once officiating responsibilities have been fulfilled. However, FIFA’s decision means Mr Artan will receive the same financial compensation as other officials selected for the event.

The move acknowledges his appointment to the World Cup roster, even though immigration proceedings prevented him from taking to the field.

The incident has sparked wider questions about immigration screening processes for international sporting events and the challenges faced by officials and athletes travelling across borders for major competitions.

For Mr Artan, however, the outcome remains deeply personal, the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to officiate on football’s grandest stage.