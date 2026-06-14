Somali referee who’s denied US entry to receive full FIFA fees

Soccer referee in a bright neon jersey with FIFA badge running on the field, wearing a headset mic and black armbands.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 14, 2026

Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan will receive his full tournament fee from FIFA despite being denied entry into the United States and missing the competition, according to reports.

Mr Artan’s dream of officiating at football’s biggest tournament came to an abrupt end after he was stopped by US immigration officials upon arrival at Miami International Airport on Monday.

The Somali referee said he was subjected to an 11-hour interrogation before being informed that he would not be allowed to enter the country, despite travelling with a diplomatic passport and a valid single-entry US visa.

US authorities later suggested the decision was linked to an alleged association with individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist organisations. Mr Artan strongly denied the allegations, saying he had no connection to the Somali militant group Al Shabab and had travelled solely to carry out his duties as a FIFA-appointed referee.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Mr Artan told reporters.

“I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”

His hopes of taking part in the tournament were dashed when he was placed on a return flight out of the United States.

Following his removal, Mr Artan travelled to Turkey, where FIFA officials reportedly assisted him during transit, before returning to Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Despite his absence from the tournament, reports suggest that FIFA will honour the full fee allocated to him as a World Cup referee.

Referees selected for major FIFA tournaments are typically informed of their final earnings only after the competition concludes, with payments made once officiating responsibilities have been fulfilled. However, FIFA’s decision means Mr Artan will receive the same financial compensation as other officials selected for the event.

The move acknowledges his appointment to the World Cup roster, even though immigration proceedings prevented him from taking to the field.

The incident has sparked wider questions about immigration screening processes for international sporting events and the challenges faced by officials and athletes travelling across borders for major competitions.

For Mr Artan, however, the outcome remains deeply personal, the loss of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to officiate on football’s grandest stage.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    2026 World Cup: We’re not afraid of anyone – Ismael Diaz ahead of Panama clash with Ghana
    Woman in orange attire with a patterned headwrap and red glasses sitting in an audience, looking attentive.
    African News
    Linda Ocloo faces contempt proceedings over alleged violation of court injunction
    Man with glasses in a white shirt speaks into a microphone in a meeting room, with two black chairs visible behind him.
    African News
    The Restaurant Called Freedom: A philosophical fable about choice, abundance, and the quiet surrender of our autonomy
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31