Ayyoub Bouaddi’s World Cup brilliance came as no surprise – Morocco Coach

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has delivered perhaps the strongest endorsement yet of teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, insisting he was not surprised by the youngster’s outstanding performance against Brazil.

The 18-year-old midfielder produced a composed and influential display as Morocco held five-time world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group C match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While fans and pundits rushed to praise Bouaddi’s World Cup debut, Ouahbi’s reaction after the game was strikingly understated.

“He didn’t impress me, because I already knew who he was as a player,” the Morocco coach said.

Far from downplaying the teenager’s achievement, the comment reflected the faith Ouahbi has long held in one of Morocco’s brightest emerging talents.

As excitement surrounding Bouaddi continues to grow, Ouahbi believes the midfielder’s performance should be viewed in the context of a player already accustomed to football’s biggest stages.

“People are excited about him. Performing as he did, at such a young age, is great,” he said.

“But remember he’s played in big games, against Madrid in the Champions League.”

The reference was a reminder that Bouaddi’s assured display against Brazil did not come out of nowhere. Having already gained valuable experience with French club Lille in Europe’s premier club competition, the teenager arrived at the World Cup with a maturity beyond his years.

Against Brazil, Bouaddi consistently offered himself as an outlet in possession, helping Morocco navigate pressure with intelligence and composure. His technical ability was evident throughout, but equally impressive were his physical presence, work rate and calm decision-making.

For Ouahbi, it was simply another example of qualities he has witnessed firsthand.

The coach played a key role in persuading Bouaddi to represent Morocco internationally despite the midfielder progressing through France’s youth ranks up to Under-21 level. The decision to switch allegiance was finalised only weeks before the tournament.

That move already appears to be paying dividends.

Morocco’s encouraging result against Brazil has strengthened belief that the Atlas Lions can make a deep run at the tournament, with Bouaddi emerging as a central figure in those ambitions.

Ouahbi’s measured assessment may also serve as a warning to Morocco’s rivals.

From his perspective, the display against Brazil was not an extraordinary breakthrough performance.

It was simply Ayyoub Bouaddi performing at the level Morocco already expected.

And if his coach is right, the teenager’s World Cup story may only just be beginning.