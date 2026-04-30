Police foil robbery plot in Buipe; two suspects arrested, two killed in shootout

The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery attack at Buipe in the Savannah Region, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the death of two others during a follow-up operation.

According to the Savannah Regional Deputy Police Commander, Reynolds Manteaw, the incident began on April 26, 2026, when a police patrol team on the Yapei–Tamale road encountered three armed men.

The suspects reportedly opened fire on an armoured police vehicle, prompting officers to return fire. The assailants fled into nearby bushes, abandoning a locally manufactured firearm and an empty cartridge at the scene.

Subsequent intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Osman Abdulai, also known as “Landan,” and Umar Seidu, in Tamale on April 27.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted they had planned to carry out a robbery at Yapei but aborted the plan after being involved in a motor accident.

They also confessed to attacking the police patrol and named their accomplices as Babuga, Kilor, and Malami.

Police say the suspects later led officers to a location along the Yapei–Salaga road, where a single-barrel shotgun with a modified barrel and five rounds of ammunition were retrieved.

In a follow-up operation on April 29, officers tracked the remaining suspects to a guest house in Buipe. During an attempt to arrest them, one of the suspects, identified as Babuga, allegedly attacked officers with a machete, leading to a shootout.

Two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange and were rushed to the Buipe District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Their bodies have since been deposited at St. Ann’s Hospital in Damongo for preservation and autopsy, while police continue efforts to track down other accomplices believed to be on the run.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as part of broader efforts to combat armed robbery and ensure public safety in the region.