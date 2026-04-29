Pressure will come but it won’t consume me – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says he remains confident the Black Stars can deliver a strong performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026, despite being drawn in a challenging group.

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team, a draw widely seen as one of the toughest in the competition.

Despite the level of opposition, Adams insists he is not feeling the pressure, even as expectations grow back home.

“I am doing everything possible to ensure that we do things the right way. I am not nervous, but I am rather calculated in doing things,” he told Asempa FM.

Adams has set an ambitious target for newly appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz, tasking him with leading Ghana to at least the semi-finals.

“Pressure will come, but I will not let it consume me as a Sports Minister,” he added.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

After early exits at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments, there is renewed hope that under Queiroz’s leadership, the Black Stars can mount a more competitive challenge on football’s biggest stage.