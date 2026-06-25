Prez Mahama elevates three senior immigration officials to permanent posts

Ghana’s Immigration Service has undergone a leadership reshuffling, with President John Dramani Mahama formalising the permanent appointments of three senior officers who have been holding the fort in acting capacities.

The elevation of Evelyn Lolonyo Lotsu, Faisal Disu, and Philip Peter Andoh to substantive Deputy Comptroller-General positions marks a decisive move by government to solidify the management structure of an agency tasked with securing the nation’s borders and processing the movement of persons across frontiers.

Each officer has been assigned stewardship over distinct operational pillars. Lotsu assumes responsibility for the Finance and Administration Directorate, positioning her as custodian of the Service’s fiscal and human resource operations. Disu takes the helm of the Command Post and Operations Directorate, the nerve centre through which field activities are coordinated. Andoh has been designated to oversee the Legal, Research and Monitoring Directorate, anchoring the Service’s policy and compliance machinery.

The appointments, which received endorsement from both the GIS Governing Council and the Public Services Commission, are framed as recognition of the officers’ proven track records of capable stewardship, their sustained commitment to duty and the visible impact they have delivered to the organisation.

Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu welcomed the formal confirmation of his deputies, acknowledging the professionalism and drive they have demonstrated in their acting roles. He expressed confidence that their transition to substantive positions would translate into strengthened institutional performance, elevated standards of governance and tangible contributions to the nation’s border security and broader development agenda.

The Comptroller-General also pledged that the broader management apparatus of the Immigration Service would provide robust backing to the newly appointed deputies as they settle into their permanent responsibilities.