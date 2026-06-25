Winfried Schäfer backs Ghana to beat Croatia to reach World Cup knockout stage

Former Ghana technical advisor Winfried Schäfer believes the Black Stars have the quality to defeat Croatia and secure a place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite no longer serving in the national team’s technical setup.

The experienced German coach, who is covering the tournament as a television pundit from Antalya, says his support for Ghana remains as strong as ever, even after his contract with the Ghana Football Association came to an end following changes to the coaching staff.

Ghana head into their decisive final Group L match in a strong position after collecting four points from their opening two fixtures. The Black Stars began their campaign with a victory over Panama before producing a disciplined defensive performance to hold England to a goalless draw, leaving qualification firmly in their own hands.

Schäfer believes the squad has all the ingredients needed to overcome Croatia if they perform to their full potential.

“The squad has a lot of quality, and if they can unleash it at the right moment, I’m convinced they can beat Croatia,” Schäfer told Transfermarkt.

The 76-year-old spent more than a year with the Ghana Football Association after joining in 2025 as Technical Director and advisor. During his tenure, he worked across several areas of the federation, including scouting talent in the Ghana Premier League, strengthening relationships with clubs and supporting the country’s broader technical development.

His departure followed the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach after Otto Addo left his role. Schäfer said he was informed that the new coaching staff preferred to bring in their own personnel, despite his responsibilities extending beyond the senior national team.

Although surprised by the decision, the former Cameroon and Thailand coach says he harbours no bitterness.

Instead, he remains proud of the relationships he built with players and staff during his time in Ghana and continues to follow the Black Stars closely from afar.

Schäfer also revealed that before his exit, he had recommended retaining Ghana’s goalkeeping coach under the new technical team, believing continuity would benefit the squad.

With a place in the Round of 32 at stake, Schäfer hopes the Black Stars can justify his confidence by delivering another composed performance against Croatia.

A victory would guarantee Ghana’s progression to the knockout stage and keep alive hopes of equalling or even surpassing the nation’s best-ever FIFA World Cup achievements.