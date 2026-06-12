PURC, ECG and GRIDCo roll out power stability plan for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have intensified coordination efforts to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The initiative is aimed at preventing electricity disruptions during match broadcasts and guaranteeing a smooth viewing experience for football fans across the country.

The three institutions reached the agreement during a strategic meeting held on June 9, 2026, where they assessed the reliability of the national power system and outlined operational measures for the tournament period.

Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Shafic Suleman, said the Commission would strengthen its oversight role to ensure consistent and quality electricity delivery throughout the competition.

“The PURC remains fully committed to protecting consumer rights and will continue to monitor the operations of the service providers to ensure reliable electricity supply throughout the World Cup period,” he said.

He explained that PURC’s Energy Services and Performance Monitoring Directorate, along with its Regional Operations and Consumer Services Directorate, would closely monitor supply reliability. He added that dedicated communication channels had been established with technical teams at ECG and GRIDCo to enable rapid response to any system disturbances.

Acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing Kwame Kpekpena, announced that all scheduled maintenance works would be suspended during the tournament period to reduce the risk of outages.

“All planned maintenance should be halted and work restricted only to emergency fault rectifications,” he said.

He further noted that technical teams and contractors would be positioned near major load centres to respond swiftly to faults. Security measures around critical electricity infrastructure, he added, would also be reinforced in collaboration with National Security.

On the transmission side, GRIDCo Chief Executive Ing Frank Otchere said the company had already begun implementing preventive measures to safeguard system stability.

He indicated that all identified weak points within the transmission network would be addressed, while non-essential maintenance activities would be deferred until after the tournament.

“All identified hotspots within the electricity network should be addressed, and all non-critical planned maintenance should be deferred,” he stated.

Ing Otchere added that GRIDCo had intensified vegetation control along transmission corridors and would deploy round-the-clock personnel at major substations throughout the World Cup period.

Dr Suleman commended the utility providers for what he described as proactive and consumer-focused interventions, noting that the measures demonstrate a strong commitment to national service delivery.

“This is a signal of intentional efforts to serve and protect the interests of Ghanaian consumers,” he said.

The PURC assured that it would remain on standby throughout the tournament to respond swiftly to any disruptions and ensure reliable electricity supply for homes, businesses, and public viewing centres nationwide.