Queenmother arrested over GHS3.39m vehicle auction fraud

The intersection of politics, traditional authority, and alleged financial misconduct has come sharply into focus following the arrest and prosecution of Nana Akua Akuffo I, a queenmother and reported National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant, over an alleged GH₵3.39 million vehicle auction fraud.

The accused, also known in private life as Princess Emmanuella Sam, is currently before the court facing multiple complaints from 29 individuals led by Lionel Lawson, who claim they were lured into a fraudulent vehicle acquisition scheme.

According to details emerging from investigations, the alleged incident dates back to between 2023 and 2024, a period during which the queenmother—who reportedly contested in the Ketu North parliamentary race—was said to have presented herself as having access to a private vehicle auction network.

Through this arrangement, she allegedly promised to secure 38 vehicles for interested buyers at competitive prices.

The offer, described as exclusive and time-sensitive, reportedly attracted several individuals who paid substantial sums with the expectation of receiving the vehicles within agreed timelines.

However, prosecutors say the vehicles were never delivered.

Complainants further allege that although initial assurances were given regarding refunds, payments were not returned, and all forms of communication from the accused eventually ceased.

The situation, they say, left them with significant financial losses and no clarity on the fate of their investments.

Investigators also claim that the accused allegedly mentioned names of influential personalities to reinforce credibility and gain the confidence of victims—an approach often associated with sophisticated fraud operations within the informal vehicle import market.

The case has generated heightened public interest due to the dual role of the accused as both a traditional leader and a political figure linked to the National Democratic Congress.

Following months of unsuccessful attempts by victims to either receive the vehicles or recover their funds, the matter was reported to the police, triggering investigations that led to her arrest.

She is currently in custody as court proceedings continue.