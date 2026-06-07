Ramos rescues Panama to draw Bosnia in a pre-world cup friendly

Panama and Bosnia and Herzegovina played out a competitive 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Energizer Park in St Louis on Saturday, as both nations fine-tuned preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bosnia took the lead midway through the first half when defender Nikola Katic powered home a header from Amar Dedic’s well-delivered cross in the 23rd minute. The visitors looked comfortable after the breakthrough and threatened to carry their advantage into the interval.

Panama, however, found a crucial response in first-half stoppage time. Jiovany Ramos produced a clinical finish in the 45th minute, striking with his right foot to restore parity and send his side into the dressing room on level terms.

The equaliser came moments after the fourth official indicated three minutes of added time, providing a timely boost for the Central American side after a challenging opening period.

Both coaches made a series of changes after the restart, using the fixture to assess squad depth and match readiness ahead of the World Cup. Panama introduced experienced defenders Éric Davis and Fidel Escobar late in the contest, while Bosnia also rotated personnel throughout the second half.

The only caution of the match for Panama came in the 68th minute when forward Ismael Díaz was shown a yellow card following a late challenge.

Despite extending their unbeaten run to seven matches, Panama will be mindful of lingering defensive issues after conceding again. The draw offers encouragement in attack but also highlights areas requiring improvement before their World Cup campaign begins.

Panama will next turn their attention to a Group L clash against Ghana on 17 June, with England and Croatia also featuring in a challenging group. Bosnia, meanwhile, will take positives from a disciplined performance as they continue their own preparations for football’s biggest tournament.

The closely contested encounter ultimately reflected the purpose of the occasion: a valuable test for two teams seeking momentum and confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup.