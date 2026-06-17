Roads Minister pledges no contractor debt as gov’t tackles gridlock on major Accra routes

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 17, 2026

Ghana’s Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has moved to quell concerns that construction delays on critical thoroughfares are being fuelled by wage arrears, insisting that all monies owed to those executing road projects have been paid in full.

Standing before Parliament on Tuesday, Agbodza fielded questions from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin regarding the persistent and worsening traffic snarls that have become a daily trial for commuters navigating entry and exit corridors in both Accra and Kumasi.

The Minister acknowledged the scope of the problem. Bottlenecks at Pokuase, Kasoa, Central University and along the Accra-Tema Motorway have become the stuff of commuter legend, with weekend travel particularly treacherous.

Yet rather than paint a picture of stalled work, Agbodza outlined an active portfolio of improvement efforts.

“On record, the Motorway contract is ongoing and as of this morning, we don’t owe the contractor any amount of money. All outstanding claims have been settled,” he declared, directly addressing suspicions that financial wrangling was holding up progress.

In Kumasi, the government has enlisted two separate contractors to tackle major urban arteries. One has already returned to the worksite; the other is being courted to do the same.

The stretch of the motorway running toward Central University had been stalled for months, paralysed by what the Minister characterised as debt-related impediments. That situation has now been reversed. Work has resumed on the approved section, and the government is targeting completion by year-end 2027.

On the Ashaiman Roundabout-Akosombo corridor, funding gaps continue to hamper progress. The contractor remains present and active, though proceeding at a measured pace. Agbodza disclosed that the government is in negotiations with Germany and other international partners to unlock fresh capital for the undertaking.

While conceding the frustration gripping Accra’s motoring public, the Minister assured Ghanaians that the machinery of improvement is engaged and grinding forward, though not at the speed citizens might prefer.

“I thank the Minority Leader for raising this issue. Indeed, it is a matter of public interest,” he concluded.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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