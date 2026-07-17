Salim Adams begins Al Hilal journey with first training session

Ghana midfielder Salim Adams has taken part in his first training session with Al Hilal SC after completing a four-year move from Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

The 24-year-old joined his new teammates on Thursday as the Sudanese club continued preparations for the 2026-27 season, less than 24 hours after confirming his arrival.

Al Hilal announced the signing on Wednesday, revealing that Adams had agreed a four-year contract with the club.

“Everyone at our club welcomes you, Adams, and wishes you every success,” the club said in a statement.

Adams leaves Medeama after an impressive 2025-26 campaign in which he played a key role in the club’s Ghana Premier League title-winning success. His consistent performances established him as one of the league’s standout midfielders and attracted interest beyond Ghana.

The move represents a significant step in the midfielder’s career as he joins one of Sudan’s most successful clubs, with Al Hilal expected to compete for domestic honours and continental success in the upcoming season.

Having already linked up with his new teammates in training, Adams will now focus on adapting quickly to his new surroundings as he looks to make an immediate impact in midfield.

The Ghana international is expected to be part of Al Hilal’s pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign, where he will aim to build on the form that earned him a move away from the Ghana Premier League.