Salim Adams begins Al Hilal journey with first training session

Young man in a light blue soccer jersey jogging outdoors, looking at the camera with a slight smile.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 17, 2026

Ghana midfielder Salim Adams has taken part in his first training session with Al Hilal SC after completing a four-year move from Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

The 24-year-old joined his new teammates on Thursday as the Sudanese club continued preparations for the 2026-27 season, less than 24 hours after confirming his arrival.

Al Hilal announced the signing on Wednesday, revealing that Adams had agreed a four-year contract with the club.

“Everyone at our club welcomes you, Adams, and wishes you every success,” the club said in a statement.

Adams leaves Medeama after an impressive 2025-26 campaign in which he played a key role in the club’s Ghana Premier League title-winning success. His consistent performances established him as one of the league’s standout midfielders and attracted interest beyond Ghana.

The move represents a significant step in the midfielder’s career as he joins one of Sudan’s most successful clubs, with Al Hilal expected to compete for domestic honours and continental success in the upcoming season.

Having already linked up with his new teammates in training, Adams will now focus on adapting quickly to his new surroundings as he looks to make an immediate impact in midfield.

The Ghana international is expected to be part of Al Hilal’s pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign, where he will aim to build on the form that earned him a move away from the Ghana Premier League.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Ghana Premier League Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Latest News
FDA Closes Several Osu Food Outlets Over Hygiene Permit Violations
Woman standing indoors, wearing a red patterned top, facing the camera with a neutral expression at waist height by a wall and window frame.
crime
TikToker Camilla Alhassan Jailed One Year for False and Offensive Posts About Prez Mahama
Big Brother Naija logo with a jeweled eye and multicolored iris, followed by the text 'BIG BROTHER NAIJA' beneath.
Archives
Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres July 26 with GHS1.3m grand prize
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0