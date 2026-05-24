Samuel Attah Kumi scores six goals as Gold Stars thrash Eleven Wonders

Soccer player in a yellow-green patterned jersey with number 10 celebrates, shouting on the field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 24, 2026

Samuel Attah Kumi delivered one of the greatest individual performances in recent Ghana Premier League history, scoring six goals as Bibiani Gold Stars thrashed Eleven Wonders 8-3 on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

The sensational display not only secured a dominant victory for Gold Stars but also saw Kumi complete a dramatic turnaround in the race for the league’s Golden Boot.

Heading into Sunday’s match at Dun’s Park, the striker trailed Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah by two goals after Gold Stars’ title hopes had already been ended the previous week by defeat to Dreams FC. While the championship race was over for the hosts, attention quickly shifted to whether Kumi could still challenge for the top scorer award.

What followed exceeded all expectations.

Kumi tore through Eleven Wonders’ defence with a ruthless finishing display, scoring in the 35th, 38th, 47th, 52nd, 65th and stoppage-time minutes to complete a remarkable six-goal haul.

His extraordinary performance stunned supporters inside the stadium and transformed the Golden Boot race within the space of 90 unforgettable minutes.

Okrah appeared to have done enough after scoring twice in Bechem United’s 3-2 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, but Kumi’s late explosion carried him past his rival to finish the season as the Ghana Premier League’s leading scorer with 19 goals.

Razack Sanou and John Arthur Godfred also added their names to the scoresheet for Gold Stars, while already-relegated Eleven Wonders managed three goals through Abdul Rashid Husseini and Eden Kofi Asamoah, who scored twice.

Despite the heavy defeat, much of the post-match conversation centred on Kumi’s astonishing achievement.

The forward’s six-goal masterclass not only sealed one of the biggest wins of the season for Bibiani Gold Stars but also ensured his campaign will be remembered among the finest individual attacking performances the Ghana Premier League has witnessed in recent years.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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