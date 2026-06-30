Sedina Tamakloe finally lands in Nsawam Prisons after Minority alarm

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, has finally begun serving her 10-year prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison after being admitted into custody on June 24, 2026, according to sources familiar with the matter, a development that appears to support earlier claims by the Minority in Parliament that she was not immediately incarcerated upon her return to Ghana.

The latest revelation has reignited public debate over the circumstances surrounding Sedina Tamakloe’s detention after her extradition from the United States, with questions being raised about the nearly two-week period between her arrival in Ghana and her eventual admission into prison.

The issue first became politically contentious after members of the Minority Caucus challenged government assertions that the former MASLOC boss had been placed in prison custody immediately after she was extradited to Ghana to begin serving her sentence.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and member of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, insisted that Sedina Tamakloe remained outside prison custody from June 9, when she arrived in Ghana, until June 24, when she was finally transferred to the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison.

“We can categorically state that until yesterday, June 24, Madam Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody. From June 9, when she arrived, to June 24, she was not in prison custody. That is a matter of record,” the Minority lawmaker asserted.

According to him, the delay amounted to interference with the execution of a lawful court order.

“By preventing her from serving the prison term for the 15 days that she has been in Ghana, government has interfered with a lawful order of a court of competent jurisdiction, and that is contempt of court. The government will only do that because Madam Sedina Tamakloe is one of its own,” he alleged.

The Minority further claimed that the former MASLOC Chief Executive had received assurances that efforts would be made to overturn her conviction through the appeal process, although no evidence has been publicly presented to support that assertion.

Subsequent information obtained from sources with knowledge of the matter indicates that Sedina Tamakloe was indeed admitted into the female section of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The sources disclosed that before her transfer to prison, the convicted former public official was first taken into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now operating under Ghana’s national security architecture, immediately after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.

She was later handed over to the Ghana Prisons Service.

However, before commencing her prison sentence, she was reportedly admitted to the Police Hospital in Accra with a medical condition that had earlier been communicated by United States authorities to their Ghanaian counterparts during the extradition process.

According to the sources, Sedina spent approximately four to five days receiving treatment at the Police Hospital, where doctors monitored her condition before certifying her medically fit to begin serving her sentence.

After being discharged from the hospital with prescribed medication, she was subsequently transported under security escort to the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison to commence serving her jail term.

Sources further disclosed that access to the former MASLOC boss at the correctional facility remains highly restricted, with only a limited number of close family members permitted to visit her.

Her whereabouts had become the subject of intense public speculation in recent weeks following conflicting claims regarding whether she had actually begun serving her sentence.

The controversy intensified after Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, indicated that Sedina Tamakloe had already been placed in prison custody following her extradition.

Those comments were vigorously disputed by the Minority, whose claims now appear consistent with information emerging from sources familiar with the transfer process.

The legal saga surrounding Sedina Tamakloe dates back several years.

She left Ghana for the United States in 2021 after obtaining permission from the High Court to seek medical treatment while standing trial over allegations involving the management of MASLOC.

She subsequently failed to return to continue the proceedings.

Following her absence, an Accra High Court proceeded with the trial in absentia and, in 2024, convicted her on multiple counts, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing.

The prosecution argued that the offences related to the misappropriation and diversion of public funds during her tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the government-funded microfinance institution.

After prolonged efforts by Ghanaian authorities, Sedina Tamakloe was extradited from the United States and arrived in Ghana on June 9, 2026, to begin serving her 10-year custodial sentence.

Meanwhile, the legal battle is far from over.

Her lawyers have already challenged both the trial conducted in her absence and the subsequent conviction.

The Court of Appeal is expected to deliver its ruling on July 30, 2026, on whether the trial in absentia and the sentence imposed by the High Court complied with Ghanaian law.