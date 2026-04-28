Seven killed in gory accident on Nkawkaw–Atibie stretch

Two men salvage a damaged personal watercraft tangled in dense jungle vegetation after a crash.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 28, 2026

At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a devastating road crash on the Nkawkaw–Atibie highway in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred late Monday night, April 27, 2026, at approximately 10:28 p.m., involving a Hyundai Grace minibus with registration number GR 5660-18.

The vehicle is reported to have been badly mangled on impact, underscoring the severity of the collision.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service in Nkawkaw, a distress call was received shortly after the incident, prompting an immediate response.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and initiated emergency procedures.

Rescue operations were carried out jointly by personnel from the Nkawkaw and Mpraeso fire stations, who worked to secure the wreckage and assist in recovery efforts.

The scale of the damage required coordinated intervention to manage the situation effectively.

Officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department and the National Ambulance Service were also deployed to the scene.

They supported rescue efforts, transported victims, and helped regulate traffic along the affected stretch of the road.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities are expected to conduct further assessments to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.

The Nkawkaw–Atibie stretch has in the past recorded several accidents, raising ongoing concerns about road safety in the area.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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