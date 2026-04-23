Teacher trainees announce nationwide protest over recruitment backlog

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana has declared a nationwide demonstration over limited employment opportunities linked to the 2022–2024 teacher recruitment backlog.

In a statement issued on April 23, the Association said the protest is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026, and will take place across all 49 Colleges of Education, with a central convergence in Accra.

TTAG explained that the decision follows consultations among members, citing concerns over the growing number of trained teachers who remain unemployed due to what it described as insufficient recruitment slots.

The Association stressed that arrangements have been made with relevant authorities to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful and orderly nationwide.

It also urged participants to conduct themselves with discipline and unity, framing the protest as a call for a more responsive and inclusive teacher recruitment system.

Official TTAG notice page with headers and logos, titled 'Notice of Nationwide Demonstration' dated 23 April 2026, announcing a nationwide demonstration on Friday 24th April 2026, signed by TTAG General Secretary and TTAG President.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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