The Ghanaian technical team behind Gor Mahia’s title charge in Kenyan

Two men in matching navy tracksuits walk on a football pitch, stadium seats in background; one wears a light gray cap, the other a black cap with AZO logo on jackets.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 27, 2026

Ghanaian coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor is edging closer to a league title with Gor Mahiaafter guiding the side to the top of the Kenyan Premier League following Matchday 29.

With just five matches remaining, Gor Mahia sit on 61 points, opening up a six-point gap over their closest challengers, AFC Leopards, who have 55.

Akonnor, a former Ghana national team coach, has overseen a consistent run of form that has put his side in a commanding position as the season approaches its conclusion.

Behind the scenes, Gor Mahia’s rise has been shaped by a strong Ghanaian technical team. Assistant coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu, and video analyst Joshua Boafo have all played key roles in the club’s push for domestic success.

Their collective influence has brought discipline and tactical organisation to the team, helping Gor Mahia maintain momentum in a tightly contested title race.

For Akonnor, the closing stages of the campaign now present an opportunity to secure silverware and further enhance his managerial credentials on the African football stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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