They are chasing attention – Diana Asamoah tears into Obinim’s funeral drama

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Asamoah has waded into the growing controversy surrounding the marriage of Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, accusing the couple of deliberately creating public drama to remain relevant in the media spotlight.

The outspoken evangelist’s comments come amid days of intense public discussion following Bishop Obinim’s controversial declaration that his wife should have no role in organizing his funeral should he die before her.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral on social media, Diana Asamoah dismissed the public feud as nothing more than a carefully orchestrated strategy designed to attract attention and dominate headlines.

According to her, Ghanaians should not take the latest exchanges between the founder of the International God’s Way Church and his wife seriously because similar controversies have repeatedly emerged whenever public attention around the couple appears to fade.

“They are faking. People should not believe everything they see. Anytime they realize they are no longer trending, they come up with something new to get people talking again,” Diana Asamoah reportedly stated.

The latest controversy began when Bishop Obinim publicly announced before his congregation that neither his wife nor members of his extended family should be involved in organizing his funeral when he dies.

Instead, he instructed that only his biological children and members of his church should be responsible for all funeral arrangements.

The controversial preacher explained that his decision was influenced by disputes that have arisen within some prominent Ghanaian families following the deaths of notable personalities.

In his address, Obinim specifically referenced issues surrounding the funerals and estates of celebrated highlife musician Daddy Lumba and the late founder of Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, suggesting that he wanted to avoid similar conflicts after his death.

The comments immediately generated widespread reactions, with many questioning why the preacher would publicly exclude his wife from such an important aspect of his final rites.

The controversy deepened when Florence Obinim responded in a radio interview. Rather than expressing anger or disappointment, the gospel singer maintained a calm posture and praised her husband for openly communicating his wishes while still alive.

Florence indicated that she preferred knowing his position now rather than discovering it after his death.

Her measured response surprised many observers and further fueled conversations about the state of the couple’s marriage.

Following Florence’s reaction, Bishop Obinim returned to clarify his earlier comments. He insisted that his wife remained his only legally recognized spouse and would be free to attend his funeral as a widow.

However, he maintained that she would not be involved in making decisions regarding funeral arrangements.