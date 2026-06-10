Samartex face coaching uncertainty as Christopher Ennin signals exit

FC Samartex could be searching for a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season after Christopher Ennin reportedly informed the club of his intention to step down.

According to reports from journalist Shaban Mohammed, the young tactician has submitted a formal resignation letter to the club’s management, expressing his desire to end his tenure with the Samreboi-based side.

However, Samartex have yet to officially approve Ennin’s departure. Club officials are understood to be reviewing the terms of his resignation before making a final decision on the matter.

Ennin took charge of the reigning Ghana Premier League champions midway through the 2024/25 campaign following the unexpected departure of title-winning coach Nurudeen Amadu. He was tasked with stabilising the team and maintaining the standards that helped Samartex secure their historic league triumph.

The former Berekum Chelsea manager made a positive impact during his time at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, earning the Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award and helping guide the club through a challenging period.

Despite those achievements, Ennin has reportedly decided against leading the team into the upcoming season, creating uncertainty over the club’s technical direction.

While the coach has made his intentions known, Samartex’s hierarchy is taking a cautious approach as discussions continue over the terms of a potential contract termination and his eventual exit.

Should his resignation be accepted, Samartex will face a crucial decision in the coming weeks as they seek to maintain stability and competitiveness ahead of the new campaign. The club could either begin the search for a permanent replacement or explore the possibility of further talks with Ennin in an attempt to reach a compromise.

For now, the future of both coach and club remains unresolved, with supporters awaiting an official announcement from the Ghanaian champions.