River sweeps away four-year-old as desperate mother watches helplessly from riverbank

A young child has vanished into the churning waters of the River Adjei after a fatal misstep on a slippery bridge span, triggering an anguished search across the Ga South Municipality as his mother’s frantic attempts to plunge into the current were halted by residents determined to prevent a second tragedy.

The nightmare unfolded on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Nurses Junction, where three siblings had embarked on a routine journey to visit their mother, a roasted corn vendor who operates in the locality.

The children — aged four, seven and nine — traversed a bridge spanning the waterway, their path taking them across a structure that ordinarily posed no threat to pedestrian traffic.

A catastrophic instant altered everything. The youngest child, navigating the bridge’s path, inadvertently positioned his foot upon a sloping edge where the concrete met the water’s descent.

His footing betrayed him. Balance fractured, his body pitched downward toward the churning current below.

The river seized him immediately. Fast-flowing waters possessed velocity sufficient to overcome any resistance the small boy might muster.

Within moments of contact with the stream, the current claimed him entirely, sweeping his form downstream with terrible speed whilst his siblings watched in helpless horror.

Word reached his mother with devastating swiftness. She abandoned her commercial post and rushed toward Nurses Junction, arriving to discover the nightmare made flesh — her youngest child missing, presumed taken by the river, a current so powerful that rescue seemed unlikely.

Anguish overcame maternal judgment. The mother moved toward the riverbank intent upon diving into the waters herself, a maternal instinct to retrieve her child overriding all consideration of her own survival.

Residents gathered at the scene, recognising the futility and catastrophe that would result from another body surrendering to the current, physically restrained her and prevented her suicidal plunge.

Community members mobilised immediately, scouring the riverbank and wading into accessible shallows in search of the missing boy. Professional rescue teams joined the effort, bringing trained personnel and equipment designed to conduct underwater retrieval operations.

Hours of intensive searching have yielded no sign of the child. As daylight faded on Saturday, the search entered phases of diminishing hope tempered by determination to continue probing the waterway’s mysteries.

Traditional leadership has engaged ancestral protocols. Chiefs and elders gathered to perform customary rites, including libation ceremonies designed to invoke spiritual intervention and guide the lost child’s location.

The search persists into evening hours, driven by community resolve and parental desperation, though the river’s current and the hours elapsed since the child’s disappearance have rendered the prospect of recovery alive increasingly remote.