River sweeps away four-year-old as desperate mother watches helplessly from riverbank

Crowd gathers on a dusty road beside a damaged concrete bridge over a muddy canal, with a large truck on the right labeled EDEKA/Mercedes.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 5, 2026

A young child has vanished into the churning waters of the River Adjei after a fatal misstep on a slippery bridge span, triggering an anguished search across the Ga South Municipality as his mother’s frantic attempts to plunge into the current were halted by residents determined to prevent a second tragedy.

The nightmare unfolded on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Nurses Junction, where three siblings had embarked on a routine journey to visit their mother, a roasted corn vendor who operates in the locality.

The children — aged four, seven and nine — traversed a bridge spanning the waterway, their path taking them across a structure that ordinarily posed no threat to pedestrian traffic.

A catastrophic instant altered everything. The youngest child, navigating the bridge’s path, inadvertently positioned his foot upon a sloping edge where the concrete met the water’s descent.

His footing betrayed him. Balance fractured, his body pitched downward toward the churning current below.

The river seized him immediately. Fast-flowing waters possessed velocity sufficient to overcome any resistance the small boy might muster.

Within moments of contact with the stream, the current claimed him entirely, sweeping his form downstream with terrible speed whilst his siblings watched in helpless horror.

Word reached his mother with devastating swiftness. She abandoned her commercial post and rushed toward Nurses Junction, arriving to discover the nightmare made flesh — her youngest child missing, presumed taken by the river, a current so powerful that rescue seemed unlikely.

Anguish overcame maternal judgment. The mother moved toward the riverbank intent upon diving into the waters herself, a maternal instinct to retrieve her child overriding all consideration of her own survival.

Residents gathered at the scene, recognising the futility and catastrophe that would result from another body surrendering to the current, physically restrained her and prevented her suicidal plunge.

Community members mobilised immediately, scouring the riverbank and wading into accessible shallows in search of the missing boy. Professional rescue teams joined the effort, bringing trained personnel and equipment designed to conduct underwater retrieval operations.

Hours of intensive searching have yielded no sign of the child. As daylight faded on Saturday, the search entered phases of diminishing hope tempered by determination to continue probing the waterway’s mysteries.

Traditional leadership has engaged ancestral protocols. Chiefs and elders gathered to perform customary rites, including libation ceremonies designed to invoke spiritual intervention and guide the lost child’s location.

The search persists into evening hours, driven by community resolve and parental desperation, though the river’s current and the hours elapsed since the child’s disappearance have rendered the prospect of recovery alive increasingly remote.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Related To This Article

Older man in a light blue polo waves at cameras during a Kansas City press conference, with a sponsor board, laptop, and water bottle on the table nearby.
Africa Football
Why Carlos Quieroz leaves Black Stars after 2026 World Cup campaign
Older man in a black polo walks along the sideline of a crowded football stadium.
Africa Football
Carlos Queiroz leaves role as Ghana head coach
Three men pose indoors holding a dark red and black soccer jersey with sponsor logos (Barmenia Gothaer) in front of a red wall featuring a large white club crest and the number 1904.
Archives
Ghana teenager Clinton Wilson signs first professional deal with Bayer Leverkusen
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0