Ex-NAFCO CEO arrested at Airport for alleged attempt to empty frozen account

By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 5, 2026

Law enforcement has apprehended a disgraced former state company executive at the nation’s primary aviation gateway, thwarting what prosecutors characterise as a calculated scheme to abscond with millions of cedis in assets that had been judicially frozen pending his criminal trial.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, ex-chief executive of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, found himself in police custody on Thursday after attempting to employ irregular means to drain a Republic Bank account that had been locked as part of asset preservation measures in an ongoing embezzlement prosecution.

The arrest represents a dramatic escalation in a case already characterised by allegations of institutional plunder. Aludiba stands charged alongside his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, over accusations of financial misconduct encompassing millions of cedis extracted from NAFCO during his tenure atop the organisation.

The trial High Court had granted Aludiba conditional permission to depart Ghana for a brief sojourn in the United Kingdom — an authorisation contingent upon his compliance with ongoing judicial proceedings and asset preservation orders.

That conditional freedom expired the moment he directed illicit transactions toward his sequestered account.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dr Justice Srem-Sai disclosed the arrest through social media, characterising it as the inevitable consequence of attempting to circumvent judicial authority.

The message carried unmistakable warning: courts and law enforcement monitor those accused of pillaging state resources with particular vigilance.

The Attorney-General intends to petition the court on Monday for a review of the travel authorisation that permitted Aludiba’s departure, a motion that will almost certainly result in withdrawal of any remaining permission to leave the jurisdiction pending conclusion of his trial.

The case represents a larger narrative of alleged institutional corruption: a trusted steward of national food security infrastructure accused of weaponising his position to enrich himself and his spouse whilst the nation’s food stocks and financial resources suffered depletion.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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