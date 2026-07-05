Kedzi-Azizadzi floodgate opened to reduce Keta Lagoon water levels

Engineers and technical experts have opened the Kedzi-Azizadzi floodgate at Havedzi in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region as part of efforts to reduce rising water levels in the Keta Lagoon and prevent flooding in surrounding communities.

The operation was conducted in consultation with the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, Wisdom Seade, and coordinated by a technical team comprising Engineers Paul Kwame Sewor, Rex Edeckor, Dennis Kuleke, Abass Mohamed, and Joel Degue.

Speaking after the exercise, former Municipal Assembly Engineer responsible for the floodgate, Rex Edeckor, urged residents and fishermen within the catchment area to remain vigilant and adhere to safety directives, explaining that the opening of the floodgate allows excess lagoon water to flow directly into the sea.

He noted that the intervention forms part of a broader effort by stakeholders to regulate water levels within the lagoon system during the rainy season, when increased water volumes often heighten the risk of flooding.

The technical team used heavy-duty chain hoists, ropes, and other lifting equipment to carefully open the large concrete-and-steel floodgate, an operation that required close coordination and precision.

Edeckor described the Havedzi floodgate as a key component of the Keta Lagoon’s flood management infrastructure, designed to control water movement between the lagoon and the sea and minimise flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

He further disclosed that the sandbar at the lagoon’s outlet had been cut to facilitate the free flow of water into the sea.

“The sandbar has been cut to allow the free flow of lagoon water into the sea. Our team from the Volta River Authority will remain on the ground to monitor the situation and respond to any developments,” he said.

According to him, the decision to open the floodgate was necessitated by sustained increases in water levels, which posed a threat to homes, farmlands, and roads in nearby communities.

Edeckor expressed confidence that the intervention would significantly reduce the flood risk while authorities continue to monitor the situation and implement additional measures where necessary.

Source: GNA