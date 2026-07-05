Ibrahim Mahama extends support to young Ghanaian AI innovator

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By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 5, 2026

A prominent Ghanaian businessman has thrown his weight and resources behind an emerging technology developer whose artificial intelligence projects have captivated public imagination and sparked renewed conversation about the nation’s untapped innovative potential.

Ibrahim Mahama, founder of the construction and infrastructure behemoth Engineers and Planners, has signalled his intention to bankroll the continued development of Naamgwinaa Samuel’s AI-powered inventions through a formal commitment of support conveyed via his Special Aide, Rafik Mahama.

The announcement came through social media on Saturday, July 4, framed as recognition of Samuel’s trajectory from obscure technologist to celebrated innovator whose work demonstrates the calibre of talent languishing in Ghana due to insufficient institutional backing and investment.

Samuel has constructed an expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence applications designed to address quotidian challenges through technological intervention. His latest creation exemplifies the intersection of engineering sophistication and imaginative design: a smartphone stand morphed into a humanoid-inspired apparatus that engages users through conversational interaction whilst maintaining mobile device positioning.

The prototype carries particular symbolic weight. Samuel embedded Ibrahim Mahama’s name into the device’s physical form, a design choice that acknowledges the businessman’s patronage whilst integrating innovation, technological capability and creative vision into a single artifact.

The stand bears the inscription “NaSaT” — an abbreviation for Naamgwinaa Samuel Technologies — translating the young innovator’s entrepreneurial aspirations into material form.

Mahama’s declaration of support acknowledged what observers have long recognised: Ghanaian innovation suffers not from dearth of talent but from scarcity of capital and institutional encouragement sufficient to transform promising concepts into commercially viable enterprises.

“On behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, I reached out this morning to young innovator Naamgwinaa Samuel to express our intention of supporting his remarkable innovation journey,” Rafik Mahama wrote.

The businessman’s aide characterised Samuel’s work as exemplifying the potential inherent within Ghana’s technological ecosystem — potential that requires cultivation through patronage and resource mobilisation.

“Samuel has developed several AI-powered innovations aimed at solving real-world challenges and making life easier through technology. We believe this support and encouragement will empower him to advance his work, develop even more groundbreaking solutions, and create technologies that make a lasting impact in Ghana and beyond,” the statement read.

The endorsement arrives at a moment when Samuel’s social media presence has generated substantial engagement from Ghanaians impressed by his ingenuity and frustrated by what many perceive as governmental inadequacy in supporting homegrown technological talent.

Rafik Mahama extended personal commendation toward Samuel’s persistence and creativity, articulating a vision of innovation as requiring both visionary dreaming and institutional belief in the vision’s feasibility.

“Every great innovation begins with someone who dares to dream and with others who believe in that vision. Samuel, thank you for your passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to shaping a better future through innovation. We look forward to seeing your ideas transform lives and inspire the next generation of innovators,” he concluded.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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