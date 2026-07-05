Body of fashion designer found at Koforidua in a suspected murder

A corpse discovered in the predawn hours of Sunday in a developing Eastern Region township has ignited alarm throughout Trom Dominion City, with residents expressing fury over what they characterise as delayed police response and escalating lawlessness threatening the community’s safety.

The lifeless form, identified as Isaac Amanor, a fashion designer operating a tailoring establishment adjacent to the Koforidua Sports Stadium, was located by early-rising residents on Sunday, July 5.

The discovery near residential dwellings suggested that unknown assailants had deliberately transported the body to the location and abandoned it under cover of darkness.

Amanor, believed to be in his late forties, lay stripped nearly bare, clad only in boxer shorts — a circumstance that heightened suspicions of violent assault preceding his death. The exact mechanisms by which he perished remain undetermined pending police investigation and autopsy examination.

The manner of the body’s placement and abandonment fuelled community speculation that Amanor had fallen victim to deliberate homicide rather than accidental demise. Yet the identities and motivations of any perpetrators remain completely obscured as of the time of reporting.

What deepened community distress was the apparent sluggishness with which law enforcement responded to the discovery. Although residents immediately reported the body to police upon discovering it, hours elapsed before officers arrived to collect the remains and initiate formal investigative procedures.

That delay left the community gathered around the corpse, anxiety mounting as they awaited the arrival of authorities equipped to handle the death scene professionally.

Assembly Member Samuel Atta Amo characterised the incident as profoundly disturbing, framing it as symptomatic of deteriorating security conditions within a rapidly developing township that has attracted population growth but apparently not corresponding law enforcement resource allocation.

“This is a wake-up call for urgent security measures in our community,” Atto Amo stated, his concern reflecting broader anxieties among residents who perceive Trom Dominion City as increasingly vulnerable to violent crime.

The incident has catalysed community calls for enhanced police visibility and preventive patrols designed to deter criminal activity and provide residents with visible assurance that law enforcement maintains presence within their locality.