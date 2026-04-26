Thomas-Asante Shines as Coventry Cruise Past Wrexham

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante maintained his impressive scoring form as Coventry City secured a confident 3-1 victory over Wrexham A.F.C. on Sunday.

Starting at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Thomas-Asante played a key role in a lively encounter, opening the scoring in the 19th minute with a composed finish. The forward latched onto a well-weighted cross from Ephron Mason-Clark, timing his run to perfection before calmly slotting home.

Despite the match holding little at stake for the hosts, Coventry approached proceedings with intent and intensity, asserting early control. However, Wrexham responded swiftly, with Oliver Rathbone restoring parity just six minutes later to ensure the sides went into the break level.

After the restart, Coventry regained their rhythm and showed greater sharpness in the final third. With the contest finely poised, late strikes from Victor Torp and Mason-Clark in the closing stages sealed the win and underlined the home side’s superiority.

Thomas-Asante’s latest contribution adds to an increasingly strong campaign for the forward, whose performances have been central to Coventry’s promotion to the Premier League . His consistent form is also likely to strengthen his case for a place in Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.