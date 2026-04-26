Thomas-Asante Shines as Coventry Cruise Past Wrexham

Soccer player in light-blue kit raises both arms in celebration as fans cheer behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 26, 2026

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante maintained his impressive scoring form as Coventry City secured a confident 3-1 victory over Wrexham A.F.C. on Sunday.

Starting at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Thomas-Asante played a key role in a lively encounter, opening the scoring in the 19th minute with a composed finish. The forward latched onto a well-weighted cross from Ephron Mason-Clark, timing his run to perfection before calmly slotting home.

Despite the match holding little at stake for the hosts, Coventry approached proceedings with intent and intensity, asserting early control. However, Wrexham responded swiftly, with Oliver Rathbone restoring parity just six minutes later to ensure the sides went into the break level.

After the restart, Coventry regained their rhythm and showed greater sharpness in the final third. With the contest finely poised, late strikes from Victor Torp and Mason-Clark in the closing stages sealed the win and underlined the home side’s superiority.

Thomas-Asante’s latest contribution adds to an increasingly strong campaign for the forward, whose performances have been central to Coventry’s promotion to the Premier League . His consistent form is also likely to strengthen his case for a place in Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Championship Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Archives
AshantiGold seal Premier League return in style with dominant win
Male soccer player in a bright yellow jersey pointing to the team crest with a 'GOAL!!!' background banner, celebrating a goal.
Archives
Yakubu on target as Qingdao held to draw in Chinese Super League
Soccer player in black kit clapping above his head on a green pitch, celebrating a goal on the field.
Archives
Morrison Agyemang scores in Charlotte defeat to Nashville in MLS
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17