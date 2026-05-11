TOR turns to West Africa Crude supply to stabilise operations

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is intensifying efforts to secure crude oil supplies from West Africa as part of a broader strategy to stabilise operations and support its long-term recovery, according to its Managing Director, Edmond Kombat.

Speaking to journalists during the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship in Accra, Mr. Kombat said discussions are ongoing to structure Ghana’s crude oil allocation in a way that guarantees a more reliable and sustainable feedstock supply for the refinery.

He explained that the initiative is part of wider measures aimed at repositioning TOR after years of operational and financial difficulties.

The refinery has faced persistent challenges over the years, including intermittent shutdowns due to crude supply shortages, ageing infrastructure, and mounting debt, all of which have disrupted production and raised concerns about its sustainability.

Despite several rehabilitation efforts, TOR has struggled to maintain consistent output and profitability within Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

Mr. Kombat noted that global market pressures have further complicated the refinery’s operations, pointing to geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States as factors contributing to instability in international crude oil prices.

He also highlighted rising freight and shipping costs, which he said have significantly increased the cost of importing crude oil, making operations more expensive and less predictable.

In response, TOR is now prioritising crude sourcing from West African markets, which management believes will offer a more stable and cost-effective supply alternative.

According to him, this shift is expected to enhance supply security, reduce exposure to global shipping disruptions, and cushion the refinery against geopolitical risks.

Mr. Kombat reaffirmed management’s commitment to a turnaround agenda focused on restoring operational stability, improving efficiency, and rebuilding confidence in TOR’s future.

He acknowledged that the recovery process would take time but stressed that deliberate steps are being taken to reposition the refinery as a viable and competitive player in the energy sector.